Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
-47.69°
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
-47.69°
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
2
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
5
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
3.06
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
0.3417
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
9.84763
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
-5.01095
Find the exact values of s in the given interval that satisfy the given condition.
[0, 2π) ; sin s = -√3/ 2
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin 5π/6
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
cos 3π
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin (-8π/ 3)
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin (-7π/ 6)
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
tan (-14π/ 3)
Work each problem.
Consider each angle in standard position having the given radian measure. In what quadrant does the terminal side lie?
3
Give an expression that generates all angles coterminal with an angle of π/2 radians. Let n represent any integer.