In Exercises 21–28, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in inches. In each exercise, find the following:
a. the maximum displacement
b. the frequency
c. the time required for one cycle.
d = 10 cos 2πt
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Types of Angles | Obtuse, Acute, Right, & Straight Angles with a bite sized video explanation from Math with Mr. J