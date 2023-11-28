Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Degree to Radian Conversion To convert degrees to radians, use the formula: radians = degrees × (π/180). This relationship stems from the definition of a radian, which is the angle subtended at the center of a circle by an arc equal in length to the radius. Understanding this conversion is essential for solving problems that require angle measurements in different units.

Understanding Minutes in Angles In angle measurement, degrees can be subdivided into minutes and seconds, where 1 degree equals 60 minutes (denoted as '), and 1 minute equals 60 seconds (denoted as ''). When converting angles that include minutes, it is important to convert the minutes to a decimal form before applying the degree to radian conversion formula.