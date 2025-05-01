Multiple Choice
Describe the phase shift for the following function:
205
views
Describe the phase shift for the following function:
Describe the phase shift for the following function:
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function.
y = sin (x − π/2)
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function.
y = 1/2 sin(x + π)
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function.
y = 3 sin(πx + 2)
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function.
y = cos(x + π/2)
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function.
y = 4 cos(2x − π)