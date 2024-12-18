Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Phase Shifts
8:03 minutes
Problem 2.27
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function.
y = 3 sin(πx + 2)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Amplitude
Amplitude refers to the maximum height of a wave from its central axis. In the function y = 3 sin(πx + 2), the amplitude is represented by the coefficient of the sine function, which is 3. This means the graph will oscillate between 3 and -3, indicating how far the wave reaches above and below its midline.
Period
The period of a trigonometric function is the distance along the x-axis for one complete cycle of the wave. For the function y = 3 sin(πx + 2), the period can be calculated using the formula 2π divided by the coefficient of x inside the sine function. Here, the period is 2, meaning the function will complete one full cycle over an interval of 2 units along the x-axis.
Phase Shift
Phase shift refers to the horizontal shift of the graph of a trigonometric function. In the function y = 3 sin(πx + 2), the phase shift can be determined by setting the inside of the sine function equal to zero. Solving πx + 2 = 0 gives a phase shift of -2/π, indicating that the graph is shifted to the left by this amount.
