Amplitude Amplitude refers to the maximum height of a wave from its central axis. In the function y = 3 sin(πx + 2), the amplitude is represented by the coefficient of the sine function, which is 3. This means the graph will oscillate between 3 and -3, indicating how far the wave reaches above and below its midline.

Period The period of a trigonometric function is the distance along the x-axis for one complete cycle of the wave. For the function y = 3 sin(πx + 2), the period can be calculated using the formula 2π divided by the coefficient of x inside the sine function. Here, the period is 2, meaning the function will complete one full cycle over an interval of 2 units along the x-axis.