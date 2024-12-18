Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude Amplitude refers to the maximum height of a wave from its central axis. In the context of trigonometric functions like cosine, it is determined by the coefficient in front of the cosine term. For the function y = 4 cos(2x − π), the amplitude is 4, indicating that the graph will oscillate between 4 and -4. Recommended video: 5:05 5:05 Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine

Period The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. It can be calculated using the formula 2π divided by the coefficient of x in the function. For y = 4 cos(2x − π), the period is 2π/2 = π, meaning the function will repeat its values every π units along the x-axis. Recommended video: 5:33 5:33 Period of Sine and Cosine Functions