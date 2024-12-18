Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Phase Shifts
Problem 46
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function.
y = 4 cos(2x − π)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Amplitude
Amplitude refers to the maximum height of a wave from its central axis. In the context of trigonometric functions like cosine, it is determined by the coefficient in front of the cosine term. For the function y = 4 cos(2x − π), the amplitude is 4, indicating that the graph will oscillate between 4 and -4.
Period
The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. It can be calculated using the formula 2π divided by the coefficient of x in the function. For y = 4 cos(2x − π), the period is 2π/2 = π, meaning the function will repeat its values every π units along the x-axis.
Phase Shift
Phase shift refers to the horizontal shift of the graph of a trigonometric function. It is determined by the constant added or subtracted from the x variable inside the function. In y = 4 cos(2x − π), the phase shift can be found by setting 2x - π = 0, leading to a shift of π/2 units to the right, which alters the starting point of the cosine wave.
