Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude Amplitude refers to the maximum height of a wave from its midline. For the sine function, it is determined by the coefficient in front of the sine term. In the function y = sin(x - π/2), the amplitude is 1, indicating that the wave oscillates between 1 and -1. Recommended video: 5:05 5:05 Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine

Period The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. For the sine function, the standard period is 2π. In the function y = sin(x - π/2), there is no coefficient affecting the x term, so the period remains 2π. Recommended video: 5:33 5:33 Period of Sine and Cosine Functions