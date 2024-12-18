Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Phase Shifts
Problem 18
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function.
y = sin (x − π/2)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Amplitude
Amplitude refers to the maximum height of a wave from its midline. For the sine function, it is determined by the coefficient in front of the sine term. In the function y = sin(x - π/2), the amplitude is 1, indicating that the wave oscillates between 1 and -1.
Period
The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. For the sine function, the standard period is 2π. In the function y = sin(x - π/2), there is no coefficient affecting the x term, so the period remains 2π.
Phase Shift
Phase shift indicates how much the graph of a function is horizontally shifted from its standard position. In the function y = sin(x - π/2), the phase shift is π/2 units to the right, as indicated by the subtraction of π/2 from x. This shift affects the starting point of the sine wave.
