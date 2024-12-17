Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude Amplitude refers to the maximum distance a wave reaches from its central axis or equilibrium position. In the context of trigonometric functions like cosine, the amplitude is determined by the coefficient in front of the cosine term. For the function y = cos(x + π/2), the amplitude is 1, indicating that the graph oscillates between 1 and -1. Recommended video: 5:05 5:05 Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine

Period The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. For the cosine function, the standard period is 2π. In the function y = cos(x + π/2), there are no coefficients affecting the x variable, so the period remains 2π, meaning the function will repeat its values every 2π units along the x-axis. Recommended video: 5:33 5:33 Period of Sine and Cosine Functions