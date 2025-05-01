5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. sin⁻¹ (- 1/2)
Which one of the following equations has solution 0?
a. arctan 1 = x
b. arccos 0 = x
c. arcsin 0 = x
Write each trigonometric expression as an algebraic expression in u, for u > 0.
tan (sin⁻¹ u/(√u² + 2))
Write each trigonometric expression as an algebraic expression in u, for u > 0.
sec (arccot (√4―u² )/ u)
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = 6 cos x/4 , for x in [0, 4π]
Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.
y = sec⁻¹ (―2)
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = ― 2 cos 5x , for x in [0, π/5]
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ 0
Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.
y = arccot (―1)
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ (―1)
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = sin x ―2 , for x in [―π/2. π/2]
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = cos⁻¹ (―1)
Give the degree measure of θ. Do not use a calculator.
θ = arcsin (―√3/2)
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = ―4 + 2 sin x , for x in [―π/2. π/2]
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = tan⁻¹ 1