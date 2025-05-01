Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = arctan 1.7804675
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = 1/2 cot 3 x , for x in [0, π/3]
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arctan 0
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = cos⁻¹ 0.80396577
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = cos (x + 3) , for x in [―3, π―3]
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arcsin (―√3/2)
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = arcsec 3.4723155
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = √2 + 3 sec 2x, for x in [0, π/4) ⋃ (π/4, π/2]
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arccos (―√3/2)
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator.
cos (arccos (-1))
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
-4 arcsin x = π
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ √3
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator.
arccos (cos (3π/4))
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
4/3 cos⁻¹ x/4 = π
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = cot⁻¹ (―1)