Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Sum and Difference Identities
Problem 5.36b
Textbook Question
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
cos(45° - θ)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression cos(45° - θ) is a cosine of a difference of angles.
Use the cosine difference identity: \( \cos(a - b) = \cos a \cos b + \sin a \sin b \).
Substitute \( a = 45° \) and \( b = \theta \) into the identity: \( \cos(45° - \theta) = \cos 45° \cos \theta + \sin 45° \sin \theta \).
Recall the exact trigonometric values: \( \cos 45° = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} \) and \( \sin 45° = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} \).
Substitute these values into the expression: \( \cos(45° - \theta) = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} \cos \theta + \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} \sin \theta \).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. They are essential for simplifying expressions and solving trigonometric equations. For example, the cosine of a difference can be expressed using the identity cos(a - b) = cos(a)cos(b) + sin(a)sin(b), which is crucial for rewriting functions like cos(45° - θ).
Recommended video:
5:32
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
Angle Measurement
Understanding angle measurement is fundamental in trigonometry, as angles can be expressed in degrees or radians. In this context, 45° is a specific angle that corresponds to π/4 radians. Recognizing how to convert between these two systems and knowing the values of trigonometric functions at key angles (like 0°, 30°, 45°, 60°, and 90°) is vital for solving problems involving angles.
Recommended video:
5:31
Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
Function Composition
Function composition in trigonometry involves combining functions to create new expressions. In the case of cos(45° - θ), we are looking at the composition of the cosine function with a linear transformation of the angle θ. This concept is important for manipulating and simplifying trigonometric expressions, allowing us to express complex functions in terms of simpler ones.
Recommended video:
3:48
Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases
Watch next
Master Sum and Difference of Sine & Cosine with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice