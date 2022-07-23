Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. They are essential for simplifying expressions and solving trigonometric equations. For example, the cosine of a difference can be expressed using the identity cos(a - b) = cos(a)cos(b) + sin(a)sin(b), which is crucial for rewriting functions like cos(45° - θ). Recommended video: 5:32 5:32 Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Angle Measurement Understanding angle measurement is fundamental in trigonometry, as angles can be expressed in degrees or radians. In this context, 45° is a specific angle that corresponds to π/4 radians. Recognizing how to convert between these two systems and knowing the values of trigonometric functions at key angles (like 0°, 30°, 45°, 60°, and 90°) is vital for solving problems involving angles. Recommended video: 5:31 5:31 Reference Angles on the Unit Circle