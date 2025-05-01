Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
sin θ = cos(2θ + 30°)
sin θ = cos(2θ + 30°)
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
sin(45° + θ)
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
sec x = csc (2π/3)
tan (π/4 + x)
sin (3π/4 - x)
Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(90° - θ)
tan(180° + θ)
sin(π + x)
Express each function as a trigonometric function of x. See Example 5.
cos 3x
cos(270° + θ)
cos 4x
Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).
cos s = - 8/17 and cos t = - 3/5, s and t in quadrant III
sin s = 2/3 and sin t = -1/3, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant IV
Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II.
sin 60° cos 45° - cos 60° sin 45°
Verify that each equation is an identity (Hint: cos 2x = cos(x + x).)
cos( π/2 + x) = -sin x