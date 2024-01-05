Table of contents
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Sum and Difference Identities
Problem 5.34b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
cos(θ - 30°)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. They are essential for simplifying expressions and solving equations in trigonometry. Common identities include the Pythagorean identities, angle sum and difference identities, and reciprocal identities, which help in rewriting functions in terms of sine, cosine, and tangent.
Angle Sum and Difference Formulas
The angle sum and difference formulas allow us to express the sine, cosine, and tangent of the sum or difference of two angles in terms of the functions of those angles. For example, the cosine of the difference of two angles is given by cos(α - β) = cos(α)cos(β) + sin(α)sin(β). These formulas are crucial for rewriting expressions like cos(θ - 30°) in a more manageable form.
Function Notation and Variables
Understanding function notation and the role of variables is fundamental in trigonometry. In the expression cos(θ - 30°), θ represents an angle, and the expression itself is a function of θ. Recognizing how to manipulate these variables and their relationships is key to transforming trigonometric expressions and solving problems effectively.
