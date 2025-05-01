If vector and vector calculate using and notation.
8. Vectors
Unit Vectors and i & j Notation
Back
8. Vectors
Unit Vectors and i & j Notation
- Multiple Choice158views
- Multiple Choice
If vector and vector calculate using & notation.128views
- Multiple Choice
If vector and vector calculate using and notation.131views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Find the unit vector in the direction of .125views
- Multiple Choice
Find the unit vector in the direction of .130views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = -5j57views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 8i - 6j62views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 4i - 2j91views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = i - j53views
- Textbook Question
The magnitude and direction angle of v are ||v|| = 12 and θ = 60°. Express v in terms of i and j.50views