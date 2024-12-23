Table of contents
8. Vectors
Unit Vectors and i & j Notation
Problem 4.42
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 8i - 6j
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Vector
A unit vector is a vector that has a magnitude of one and indicates direction. To find a unit vector in the same direction as a given vector, you divide the vector by its magnitude. This process normalizes the vector, preserving its direction while scaling its length to one.
Magnitude of a Vector
The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length in space, calculated using the formula √(x² + y²) for a two-dimensional vector. For the vector v = 8i - 6j, the magnitude is √(8² + (-6)²) = √(64 + 36) = √100 = 10. This value is essential for normalizing the vector to find the unit vector.
Vector Components
Vectors in two dimensions can be expressed in terms of their components along the x-axis and y-axis, typically denoted as ai + bj. In the vector v = 8i - 6j, '8' is the x-component and '-6' is the y-component. Understanding these components is crucial for calculating the magnitude and subsequently finding the unit vector.
