Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Vector A unit vector is a vector that has a magnitude of one and indicates direction. To find a unit vector in the same direction as a given vector, you divide the vector by its magnitude. This process normalizes the vector, preserving its direction while scaling its length to one. Recommended video: 04:04 04:04 Unit Vector in the Direction of a Given Vector

Magnitude of a Vector The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length in space, calculated using the formula √(x² + y²) for a two-dimensional vector. For the vector v = 8i - 6j, the magnitude is √(8² + (-6)²) = √(64 + 36) = √100 = 10. This value is essential for normalizing the vector to find the unit vector. Recommended video: 04:44 04:44 Finding Magnitude of a Vector