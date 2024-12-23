Table of contents
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 4i - 2j
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Vector
A unit vector is a vector that has a magnitude of one and indicates direction. To find a unit vector in the same direction as a given vector, you divide the vector by its magnitude. This process normalizes the vector, preserving its direction while scaling its length to one.
Magnitude of a Vector
The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length in space, calculated using the formula √(x² + y²) for a 2D vector represented as v = xi + yj. For the vector v = 4i - 2j, the magnitude is √(4² + (-2)²) = √(16 + 4) = √20, which is essential for determining the unit vector.
Vector Components
Vectors in two-dimensional space can be expressed in terms of their components along the x-axis and y-axis, typically written as v = xi + yj. In the vector v = 4i - 2j, the components are 4 (along the x-axis) and -2 (along the y-axis). Understanding these components is crucial for calculating both the magnitude and the unit vector.
