Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Vector A unit vector is a vector that has a magnitude of one and indicates direction. To find a unit vector in the same direction as a given vector, you divide the vector by its magnitude. This process normalizes the vector, preserving its direction while scaling its length to one. Recommended video: 04:04 04:04 Unit Vector in the Direction of a Given Vector

Magnitude of a Vector The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length in space, calculated using the formula √(x² + y²) for a 2D vector represented as v = xi + yj. For the vector v = 4i - 2j, the magnitude is √(4² + (-2)²) = √(16 + 4) = √20, which is essential for determining the unit vector. Recommended video: 04:44 04:44 Finding Magnitude of a Vector