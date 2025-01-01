Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Magnitude of a Vector The magnitude of a vector, denoted as ||v||, represents its length in a given space. In this case, ||v|| = 12 indicates that the vector has a length of 12 units. Understanding magnitude is crucial for visualizing the size of the vector and is often the first step in vector analysis. Recommended video: 04:44 04:44 Finding Magnitude of a Vector

Direction Angle The direction angle θ of a vector indicates its orientation relative to a reference axis, typically the positive x-axis. Here, θ = 60° means the vector is positioned at a 60-degree angle from the x-axis. This angle is essential for decomposing the vector into its components along the x and y axes. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Finding Direction of a Vector