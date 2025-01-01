Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Unit Vectors and i & j Notation
2:44 minutes
Problem 4.33
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The magnitude and direction angle of v are ||v|| = 12 and θ = 60°. Express v in terms of i and j.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Magnitude of a Vector
The magnitude of a vector, denoted as ||v||, represents its length in a given space. In this case, ||v|| = 12 indicates that the vector has a length of 12 units. Understanding magnitude is crucial for visualizing the size of the vector and is often the first step in vector analysis.
Recommended video:
04:44
Finding Magnitude of a Vector
Direction Angle
The direction angle θ of a vector indicates its orientation relative to a reference axis, typically the positive x-axis. Here, θ = 60° means the vector is positioned at a 60-degree angle from the x-axis. This angle is essential for decomposing the vector into its components along the x and y axes.
Recommended video:
05:13
Finding Direction of a Vector
Vector Components
Vector components are the projections of a vector along the coordinate axes, usually represented as i (x-axis) and j (y-axis). To express vector v in terms of i and j, we use the formulas v_x = ||v|| * cos(θ) and v_y = ||v|| * sin(θ). For θ = 60°, this results in specific values for the x and y components, allowing for a complete representation of the vector.
Recommended video:
03:55
Position Vectors & Component Form
Related Videos
Related Practice