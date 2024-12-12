Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Vector A unit vector is a vector that has a magnitude of one and indicates direction. To find a unit vector in the same direction as a given vector, you divide the vector by its magnitude. This process normalizes the vector, ensuring it retains its direction while having a length of one. Recommended video: 04:04 04:04 Unit Vector in the Direction of a Given Vector

Magnitude of a Vector The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length and is calculated using the formula √(x² + y²) for a two-dimensional vector represented as (x, y). In the case of the vector v = i - j, the components are 1 and -1, leading to a magnitude of √(1² + (-1)²) = √2, which is essential for normalizing the vector. Recommended video: 04:44 04:44 Finding Magnitude of a Vector