Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Vector A unit vector is a vector that has a magnitude of one and indicates direction. To find a unit vector in the same direction as a given vector, you divide the vector by its magnitude. This process normalizes the vector, allowing it to retain its direction while having a standardized length. Recommended video: 04:04 04:04 Unit Vector in the Direction of a Given Vector

Magnitude of a Vector The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length and is calculated using the formula √(x² + y² + z²) for three-dimensional vectors. For a two-dimensional vector like v = -5j, the magnitude is simply the absolute value of its components. Understanding how to compute the magnitude is essential for normalizing the vector to create a unit vector. Recommended video: 04:44 04:44 Finding Magnitude of a Vector