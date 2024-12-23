Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Unit Vectors and i & j Notation
2:12 minutes
Problem 4.40
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = -5j
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Vector
A unit vector is a vector that has a magnitude of one and indicates direction. To find a unit vector in the same direction as a given vector, you divide the vector by its magnitude. This process normalizes the vector, allowing it to retain its direction while having a standardized length.
Magnitude of a Vector
The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length and is calculated using the formula √(x² + y² + z²) for three-dimensional vectors. For a two-dimensional vector like v = -5j, the magnitude is simply the absolute value of its components. Understanding how to compute the magnitude is essential for normalizing the vector to create a unit vector.
Direction of a Vector
The direction of a vector indicates the path along which it acts and is often represented by the angle it makes with a reference axis. In the case of the vector v = -5j, it points directly downward along the y-axis. Recognizing the direction is crucial when finding a unit vector, as it ensures that the resulting unit vector maintains the same orientation.
