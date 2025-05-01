Problem R.2.77
Evaluate each expression. See Example 4. -2 • 3⁴
Problem R.2.95
Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. 3p - 2r
Problem R.2.97
Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. -p² - 7q + r
Problem R.2.61
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 2𝝅/( 2⁄3) (Leave 𝝅 in the answer.)
Problem R.2.55
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. -10⁄17 ÷ ( -12⁄5 )
Problem R.2.99
Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. (q + r)/ (q + p)
Problem R.2.87
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. 5 - 7 • 3 - (-2)³
Problem R.2.51
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 0/(-8)
Problem R.2.123
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. 5k + 3k
Problem R.2.103
Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. (-(p + 2)² - 3r)/(2 - q)
Problem R.2.71
Evaluate each expression. See Example 4. -2⁴
Problem R.2.121
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. -(2d - f)
Problem R.2.127
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. a + 7a
Problem R.2.107
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. (t - 6) • ( 1/(t-6)) = 1, if t - 6 ≠ 0
Problem R.2.113
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. (5x) • (1/5x) = 5 ( x • 1/x )
Problem R.2.75
Evaluate each expression. See Example 4. (-3)⁵
Problem R.2.91
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -4(9 - 8) + (-7) (2)³
Problem R.2.81
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. 12 + 3 • 4
Problem R.2.105
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 6 • 12 + 6 • 15 = 6(12 + 15)
Problem R.2.149
Simplify each expression. See Example 8. 0.25(8 + 4p) - 0.5(6 + 2p)
Problem R.2.117
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. 2(m + p)
Problem R.2.83
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. 6 • 3 - 12 ÷ 4
Problem R.2.129
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. x + x
Problem R.2.53
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 5/0
Problem R.2.89
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. 18 - 4² + 5 - (3 - 7)
Problem R.2.101
Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. 5r/(2p - 3r)
Problem R.2.125
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. 7r - 9r
Problem R.2.111
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 5(t + 3) = (t + 3) • 5
Problem R.2.131
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. 2 (x - 3y + 2z)
Problem R.2.57
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. (-4⁄5) / (-3⁄5)
Ch. R - Algebra Review
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