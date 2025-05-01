Problem R.2.63
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. -7.2/0.8
Problem R.2.67
Find the given distances between points P, Q, R, and S on a number line, with coordinates -4, -1, 8, and 12, respectively. See Example 3. d (Q, R)
Problem R.2.143
Simplify each expression. See Example 8. 10x (3)(y)
Problem R.2.113
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. (5x) • (1/5x) = 5 ( x • 1/x )
Problem R.2.139
Simplify each expression. See Example 8. 3(k + 2) - 5k + 6 + 3
Problem R.2.65
Find the given distances between points P, Q, R, and S on a number line, with coordinates -4, -1, 8, and 12, respectively. See Example 3. d (P, Q)
Problem R.2.115
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 5 + √3 is a real number.
Problem 6
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The numerical coefficient in the term -7yz² is ___________.
Problem 7
CONCEPT PREVIEW Evaluate each expression. 10³
Problem 8
CONCEPT PREVIEW Evaluate each expression. 2 • 5 - 10 ÷ 2
Problem 9
CONCEPT PREVIEW Evaluate each expression. 3a - 2b, for a = -2 and b = -1
Problem 10
CONCEPT PREVIEW Rewrite the expression -7(x - 4y) using the distributive property.
Problem 11
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -6 + (-13)
Problem 13
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -15 + 6
Problem 15
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. 13 + (-4)
Problem 17
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -7⁄3 + 3⁄4
Problem 19
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -2.8 + 4.5
Problem 21
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. 4 - 9
Problem 23
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -6 - 5
Problem 25
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. 8 - (-13)
Problem 27
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -12.31 - (-2.13)
Problem 29
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. 9⁄10 - ( -4⁄3)
Problem 31
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. |-8 - 6|
Problem 33
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -2 - |-4|
Problem 35
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. -8(-5)
Problem 37
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 5(-7)
Problem 39
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 4(0)
Problem 41
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. -5⁄2 ( 12⁄15 )
Problem 43
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. -3⁄8 ( -24⁄9 )
Problem 45
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. -0.06(0.4)
Ch. R - Algebra Review
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