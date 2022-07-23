Conic sections are a fundamental topic in geometry, encompassing various shapes such as circles, ellipses, parabolas, and hyperbolas. This summary focuses on hyperbolas, particularly those that are not centered at the origin. Understanding how to graph and analyze these hyperbolas involves recognizing the changes in their equations and applying transformation concepts.

The standard equation for a hyperbola centered at the origin is given by:

For a horizontal hyperbola: \(\frac{(y - k)^2}{a^2} - \frac{(x - h)^2}{b^2} = 1\)

For a vertical hyperbola: \(\frac{(x - h)^2}{a^2} - \frac{(y - k)^2}{b^2} = 1\)

When the hyperbola is shifted to a new center \((h, k)\), the equations adjust accordingly, where \(h\) represents the horizontal shift and \(k\) the vertical shift. This transformation mirrors the adjustments made for ellipses and other function transformations.

To graph a hyperbola not centered at the origin, follow these steps:

Identify whether the hyperbola is horizontal or vertical by examining the equation. The first term indicates the orientation; if it is positive, the hyperbola is vertical. Determine the center \((h, k)\) from the equation. The values of \(h\) and \(k\) are derived from the constants subtracted from \(x\) and \(y\) respectively. Find the vertices, which are located \(a\) units away from the center along the axis of the hyperbola. Here, \(a\) is the square root of the first positive term in the equation. Calculate the \(b\) points, which are located \(b\) units away from the center along the transverse axis. The value of \(b\) is derived from the second term in the equation. Draw a box connecting the vertices and \(b\) points to assist in finding the asymptotes. The asymptotes are lines that pass through the corners of this box. Sketch the branches of the hyperbola, which approach the asymptotes but never intersect them. Finally, determine the foci, which are located along the transverse axis. The distance \(c\) from the center to each focus is calculated using the relationship \(c^2 = a^2 + b^2\).

For example, if given a vertical hyperbola with the equation:

\(\frac{(x - 2)^2}{9} - \frac{(y - 1)^2}{16} = 1\)

Here, \(h = 2\) and \(k = 1\). The vertices would be at \((2, 4)\) and \((2, -2)\), while the \(b\) points would be at \((6, 1)\) and \((-2, 1)\). The asymptotes can be drawn through the corners of the box formed by these points, and the foci can be calculated as \((2, 6)\) and \((2, -4)\) after determining \(c\).

Understanding these steps allows for effective graphing and analysis of hyperbolas, enhancing comprehension of conic sections as a whole.