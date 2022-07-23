When faced with multiple options for different items, determining the total number of possible combinations can be simplified using the fundamental counting principle. This principle states that if there are m choices for one item and n choices for another, the total number of combinations is simply m × n.

For example, if you have 3 clean shirts and 4 clean pairs of pants, you can find the total number of outfits by multiplying the number of shirts by the number of pants: 3 × 4 = 12. This means there are 12 different possible outfits you can create without having to list them all out.

Consider another scenario where a menu offers 4 appetizers and 6 entrees. To find the total number of meal combinations, you would again apply the fundamental counting principle: 4 (appetizers) × 6 (entrees) = 24 different meal options.

In a different example involving a coin flip and a roll of a 6-sided die, the principle still applies. The coin has 2 possible outcomes (heads or tails), and the die has 6 possible outcomes (1 through 6). Thus, the total outcomes for this scenario would be 2 × 6 = 12.

When considering multiple items, such as 4 shirts, 5 pairs of pants, and 3 pairs of shoes, you would continue to multiply the number of choices for each item: 4 (shirts) × 5 (pants) × 3 (shoes) = 60 different outfit combinations. This demonstrates that the fundamental counting principle can be extended to any number of choices, making it a powerful tool for calculating total outcomes efficiently.