Which of the following graphs below represents the equation ?
2. Graphs & Functions
Lines
- Multiple Choice4views
- Multiple Choice
Write the point-slope form of the equation of a line with a slope of that passes through . Then graph the equation.2views
- Multiple Choice
Find the slope of the line shown below.4views
- Multiple Choice
Find the slope & of the line given by the equation4views
- Multiple Choice
Find the slope of the line containing the points and .4views
- Multiple Choice
Write the point-slope form of the equation of a line that passes through the points and . Then graph the equation.4views
- Multiple Choice
Write the point-slope form of the equation of a line with a slope of hat passes through (1, 3). Then graph the equation.2views
- Multiple Choice
Write an equation of a line that passes through the point and is parallel to the line .6views
- Multiple Choice
In the graph shown, identify the y–intercept & slope. Write the equation of this line in Slope-Intercept form.5views
- Multiple Choice
Identify the intercept & slope of . Then graph the equation.3views
- Multiple Choice
Graph a line with a slope of 0 that passes through the point .5views
- Multiple Choice
Graph the equation by finding the intercepts.4views