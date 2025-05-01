Multiple Choice
Write the log expression as a single log.
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Write the log expression as a single log.
Write the single logarithm as a sum or difference of logs.
Evaluate the given logarithm using the change of base formula and a calculator. Use the common log.
Evaluate the given logarithm using the change of base formula and a calculator. Use the natural log.
Evaluate the given logarithm using the change of base formula and a calculator. Use the common log.
Write the single logarithm as a sum or difference of logs.
Evaluate the given logarithm using the change of base formula and a calculator. Use the natural log.
Write the log expression as a single log.