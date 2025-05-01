Find the acute angle solution to the following equation involving cofunctions. θ \(\theta\) is in degrees.

cos ( 2 θ + 15 ) = sin ( 5 θ + 12 ) \(\cos\[\left\)(2\(\theta\)+15\(\right\))=\(\sin\]\left\)(5\(\theta\)+12\(\right\)) cos(2θ+15)=sin(5θ+12)