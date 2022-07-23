When solving linear trigonometric equations, the goal is to find an angle \( \theta \) that satisfies the equation. As equations become more complex, involving multiple trigonometric functions, the process requires the application of trigonometric identities to simplify the expressions. For instance, consider the equation:

\[ \frac{\sec^2(\theta) - 1}{\tan(\theta)} = 1 \]

To solve this, we can utilize the Pythagorean identity, which states that \( \sec^2(\theta) - 1 = \tan^2(\theta) \). By substituting this identity into the equation, we rewrite it as:

\[ \frac{\tan^2(\theta)}{\tan(\theta)} = 1 \]

Next, we can simplify the left side by canceling one \( \tan(\theta) \) from the numerator and denominator, resulting in:

\[ \tan(\theta) = 1 \]

From here, we can determine the angles \( \theta \) on the unit circle where the tangent function equals 1, which occurs at \( \theta = \frac{\pi}{4} + n\pi \), where \( n \) is any integer, accounting for all possible solutions.

In another example, consider the equation:

\[ \frac{\sin(2\theta)}{\cos(-\theta)} = 1 \]

Here, we can apply the double angle identity for sine, which gives us:

\[ \sin(2\theta) = 2\sin(\theta)\cos(\theta) \]

Thus, the equation becomes:

\[ \frac{2\sin(\theta)\cos(\theta)}{\cos(\theta)} = 1 \]

Using the even-odd identity for cosine, we can rewrite \( \cos(-\theta) \) as \( \cos(\theta) \). This allows us to cancel the cosine terms, leading to:

\[ 2\sin(\theta) = 1 \]

To isolate \( \sin(\theta) \), we divide both sides by 2:

\[ \sin(\theta) = \frac{1}{2} \]

The angles \( \theta \) that satisfy this equation on the unit circle are \( \theta = \frac{\pi}{6} \) and \( \theta = \frac{5\pi}{6} \). Since the problem asks for all solutions, we express these as:

\[ \theta = \frac{\pi}{6} + 2\pi n \quad \text{and} \quad \theta = \frac{5\pi}{6} + 2\pi n \]

By mastering the use of trigonometric identities, we can effectively simplify and solve more complex trigonometric equations. Continued practice with these techniques will enhance problem-solving skills in trigonometry.