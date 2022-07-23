To solve for a side in a triangle when given certain sides and angles, the Law of Sines is often a go-to method. However, there are situations where this approach is not applicable, particularly when you have two sides but lack the angles opposite those sides, or when you have an angle but not its corresponding side. In such cases, the Law of Cosines becomes essential.

The Law of Cosines provides a way to relate the lengths of the sides of a triangle to the cosine of one of its angles. The general formula for the Law of Cosines is expressed as:

\[c^2 = a^2 + b^2 - 2ab \cdot \cos(C)\]

In this equation, \(c\) is the side opposite angle \(C\), while \(a\) and \(b\) are the other two sides. This formula allows you to calculate the length of side \(c\) when you know the lengths of sides \(a\) and \(b\) and the measure of angle \(C\).

For example, if you have \(a = 3\), \(b = 2\), and \(C = 60^\circ\), you can substitute these values into the Law of Cosines:

\[c^2 = 3^2 + 2^2 - 2 \cdot 3 \cdot 2 \cdot \cos(60^\circ)\]

Calculating this gives:

\[c^2 = 9 + 4 - 12 \cdot \frac{1}{2}\]

\[c^2 = 13 - 6 = 7\]

Taking the square root results in:

\[c = \sqrt{7}\]

This method not only allows for the calculation of missing sides but can also be used to find missing angles if all three sides are known. It's important to note that the Law of Cosines encompasses the Pythagorean theorem as a special case, where the angle is \(90^\circ\). Understanding these relationships and formulas is crucial for solving various triangle problems effectively.