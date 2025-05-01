Algebra and Trigonometry
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Master Find the Angle Between Vectors with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
If vectors v⃗=⟨4,3⟩v ⃗=⟨4,3⟩ and u⃗=⟨9,1⟩u ⃗=⟨9,1⟩, calculate v⃗⋅u⃗v ⃗⋅u ⃗.
If vectors a⃗=13ı^a⃗=13î, ⃗b⃗=5ı^−12ȷ^⃗b⃗=5î-12ĵ, and c⃗=24ȷ^c⃗=24ĵ, calculate b⃗⋅(a⃗−c⃗)b ⃗⋅(a ⃗-c ⃗).
If vectors ∣a⃗∣=3|a⃗|=3 and ∣b⃗∣=7|b⃗|=7, and a⃗⋅b⃗=14.85a⃗\(\cdot\) b⃗=14.85, determine the angle between vectors a⃗a ⃗ and b⃗b ⃗.
If vectors a⃗=4ı^a⃗=4î and b⃗=3ı^−2ȷ^b⃗=3î-2ĵ, determine the angle between vectors a⃗a ⃗ and b⃗b ⃗.
If vectors ∣v⃗∣=12|v ⃗ |=12, ∣u⃗∣=100|u ⃗ |=100 ∣u⃗∣=100 and the angle between v⃗v⃗ & u⃗u ⃗u⃗ is θ=π6\(\theta\)=\(\frac{\pi}{6}\)θ=6π, calculate v⃗⋅u⃗v ⃗⋅u ⃗v⃗⋅u⃗ .