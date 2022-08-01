Strong Acid-Strong Base Titration

So we're calm. It's gonna take 150 MLS of potassium hydroxide in order to reach the equivalence point. Now in this question, we've finally reached that toll. So we're gonna say at the equivalence point of a strong acid, strong based filtration. The solution is neutral And the P. H. will equal seven at 25 degrees Celsius. So remember when we reach the equivalence point between a strong acid and a strong base, no matter which one is the analytics and which one is the tie Trent? Our ph should be equal to seven at 25 degrees Celsius. They completely neutralize each other and we'll be left with a conjugate base. Uh that is a neutral salt. That neutral salt. If we don't take into account things such as activity coefficients that it will have no impact on the ph So if we take a look here, we divide these by 1000. That's gonna give us leaders of each. Multiplying them by their polarities will give us moles. So doing that, we see that we have identical molds of K. O. H. And H C. L. Which makes sense because at the equivalence point we have equal moles of our acid and our base when they subtract from one another, we'll see that we have zero left of both. We have the addition of our conjugate base here on this side which again, since it's a neutral salt, it doesn't have an impact on the ph this further justifies why our solution is neutral at the end. So again, whether we're doing a strong acid, strong based hydration or strong base strong acid hydration. As long as both species are strong, when we get to the equivalence point, we're gonna have a ph that will be neutral. Okay, so we're gonna have a ph equal to seven. If the if the temperature is also at 25°C. Now that we've seen this, let's move on to the last video and see what happens when we go beyond the equivalence point.

