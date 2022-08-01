Strong Base-Strong Acid Calculations Practice

So we now have this practice question. It states calculate the ph of the solution resulting from the tight rations of 100 mls of 1000.30 moller lithium hydride with 150 mls of 1500.40 moller hydro biotic acid. So we have our strong base here initially and we're tight trading it with this strong acid. So again, those two are tight trading one another. So there there are initial react ints. We're gonna say here that we know L. I plus an L. I. Plus and I minus. We'll combine together to give us our conjugate base here. Here, we're not going to get our typical water as a product. What's gonna happen here is this H minus will combine with this H plus and we actually get H two gas, which would mean if this reaction took place. We have the evolution of gas. Now we're going to say that this is I C. F. Because it's a acid and base high trading one another. Remember that initial change final, We know that the units in an I. C. F. Chart have to be in moles. So divide your mls by 1000 to get leaders and multiplied by the polarities to get our moles. So that's gonna give me 10000.30 moles. And then this is gonna give me .060 moles H two. There's a gas that's going to escape this solution. So we don't have to worry about it here. Um We're gonna say now we have lithium iodide initially zero. Looking on the react inside the limiting moles will subtract from the larger moles. That'll be minus 0.30 minus 0.30 at the end. We have none of the strong base remaining and we still have some of our strong acid through the law of conservation of mass. We have the increase here, so we'll have this many moles of our conscious base. But again, we're focusing on the strong acid remaining since we have a strong acid remaining, we have to find its concentration now. So we're gonna stay here. The concentration of our strong acid equals the molds left behind. After the tight rations complete, divided by the total volume. The total volume would be 0.100 mls. On that point point 100 liters plus .15 L. When we plug that into our calculators, you should get .12 moller H I since it's a strong acid when I take the negative log of that concentration, that will give me ph So that comes out to .92. So pretty acidic, very acidic. So again, in this case, because we have excess strong acid left at the end, that means we are after the equivalence point. So once we find the concentration of our strong acid, just take the negative log and you'll find your ph

