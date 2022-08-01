Strong Acid-Strong Base Titration

We now will take a look at strong acid, strong base tight rations. In this case when I use the term strong acid, strong base filtration. I'm making our strong acid are an elite and it's going to be tight traded by our strong base, our strong base will be our tightrope. So here we provided the road map to help guide us on the methods to calculate ph at different points of the tray shin. So first of all, we're going to say that it's important to know the equivalent volume when dealing with um this type of filtration. So we're gonna stay here, calculate the equivalent volume V. E. In order to determine the volume of titrate required to reach the equivalence point. So here we have 120 mls of 1200.250 molar hydrochloric acid, which is our strong acid with 0.200 Mohler K O H, which is potassium hydroxide are strong base. So we say it's gonna be m acid times v acid equals m base times v bits. We plug in the polarity of our strong assets, that's .250 moller The volume of our strong acid, which is 1:20 MLS equals the polarity of my strong base. And then we don't know the volume of the base here. So what we do here is we're gonna divide both sides by .200. So that's gonna cancel out the polarities here and we'll be left with volume of the base in milliliters. When we work this out. The volume of the base, which will represent my equivalent volume equals 150 mls. So it'll take 150 MS of this potassium hydroxide for us to reach the equivalence point. Now, before any of this strong base is added. So before the Thai tradition has even started, what we will have initially is just strong acid. And remember if we have a strong acid, we're gonna say it's concentration is equal to the concentration of H plus ions. So if we take a look here, we have 0.250 molar hcl, we don't have to involve the volume yet that volume comes into play. Once we start the titrate in process. So once we start adding the strong base, that's when we utilize the volume. Because we only have strong acid here by itself, just focus on this polarity. So since it's a strong acid, it associates 100% creating 100% of H plus 100% of cl minus Now, we're going to say here, the concentration of the strong acid is equal to the concentration of each of those ions. So we have exactly 1000.2 50 moller H plus. And if we know the polarity or concentration of H plus ions, then we can calculate ph because remember P H equals the negative log of H plus. So we take this and we plug it in When we take the negative blog that that gives me APOA ph of .602. So before we added any strong base, this is our initial ph. Now, as we start to slowly add the strong base to our strong acid, we should expect the ph to gradually increase. And that's what we're going to see here. In terms of the steps involved in this hydration. Alright, So now that we've seen what happens before any strong base is added, let's move on to the next video and see what process do we take as this potassium hydroxide is slowly being added.

