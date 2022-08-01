Strong Base-Strong Acid Calculations

So here it states calculate the ph of the solution resulting from the tight rations of 100 and 50 mls of 500.20 molar sodium hydroxide with any mls of 0.15 molar hydrochloric acid. All right. So, we have here are strong base and it's being tight traded by this strong acid. So remember when we have an acid and base undergoing penetration, we should set up an I. C. F. Chart. So we start out with our N A. O. H plus hBr high trading one another. Now, we're going to say here that remember your acid is a proton donor. So it would donate an H plus B O. H minus. And that would create water. The N A plus and the B R minus left behind were combined together. And that would produce our conjugate base. Remember we have I. C. F. Which is initial change. Final water is a liquid. Remember liquid and solids are not involved in ice charts or I. C. F. Charts. Remember an I. C. F. Chart uses moles as the units. So we'll divide these mls by 1000 to change them into leaders and then multiply by their polarities. When we do that, we'll get 10000.30 moles of n A O H 0.1 to zero moles of H B. R. We're not giving any information on N A B A B R. So initially it's zero. Now looking at the reactive side, the smaller mold total, which is our limiting amount will subtract from the larger moles. So we're gonna subtract .01-0 from both. So at the end we'll have no strong acid remaining and we'll have a little bit of strong base remaining that the law of conservation of mass this side would increase. But here we're only concerned with the strong species because it will have a greater impact on the overall ph So we have excess strong base remaining within this hydration. That means that we are before the equivalence point. We haven't added enough strong acid to completely neutralize and overtake the strong base. So now we need the concentration of N. A. O. H. So we're gonna take the molds left And divided by the total volume used. So that would be .150 L plus .080 L. So when we work that out we should get .078 moller in your calculator. Now that we have a concentration of our strong base, we take the negative log of that and that will give us P. O. H. It would be negative log of .078 which will give me 1.11 as my P O H. If I know my p O H, then I know my ph because ph equals 14 minus P O H. So that comes out to as 12.89. So that's the setup for this first example. Remember we're just implementing the changes that we know in terms of our strong base strong acid filtration. Follow the steps to determine where you are. In terms of arbitration. In reference to the equivalence point, you'll know what you'll have at the end and then take the necessary steps in order to find your p O. H. Or P. H at the end. Now that we've seen this problem, move on to the next one.

