Strong Acid-Strong Base Titration

So here we've gone beyond the equivalent volume. So remember we needed 150 mls of K. O. H. So after the equivalence point of a strong acid, strong based hydration, we will have excess strong base remaining. So we have excess strong base. So if we take a look here, we divide these mls by 1000 To get leaders and then multiply them by their polarities. That will give us the moles of each compound that gives us .036 moles of potassium hydroxide and .030 moles of hydrochloric acid. Looking at the reacting side, we subtract the smaller mold total From the larger one As a result of this hydrochloric acid is zero at the end And then we'll have .006 moles of K. O. H. What we're gonna do is realize that we're gonna add this same amount to the other side since it's a neutral salt, we will ignore it now because we're after the equivalence point, we're going to have strong base present. That's our excess base left at the end. If I can find its new concentration that can give me the concentration of O H minus. So we're gonna take the moles that we have left of KO H And divided by the total volume which is .120 L plus .180 L. So that gives me zero 20 for my coach. The majority of my coach since I know the polarity of my strong base, taking the negative log of that will give me my P. O. H. So plug that in That gives me 1.70. And if I know P O. H then I know ph because ph equals 14 minus P. O. H. So we have 12.3 as our final ph. So we can see that as we've added strong base to our initial strong acid. We've seen that the ph has jumped up, starting at a lowly 0.602. All the way up to this final ph of 12.3 and that's what's going on here are strong bases. Driving up our ph now that we've seen all the steps at different points of this tray, shin move onto the next video and let's start doing some practice and example questions.

