Strong Base-Strong Acid Titration

We've now reached our equivalence point. So we've used the 300 ml of nitric acid necessary to reach this step. Now we're gonna stay here at the equivalence point of a strong base, strong ascetic trey shin the solution is neutral and that's because we have equal moles of our strong acid and strong base which completely neutralize one another. We're gonna say since our solution is neutral, our ph would automatically be equal to seven. Remember this is true at 25 degrees Celsius. Remember that if our temperature changes that affects our kW constant. And therefore the definition of neutral would change to a number other than seven. So again a neutral solution. Its ph is equal to seven at exactly 25 degrees Celsius. Now here we have the attrition of 150 mls of 1500.100 moller N A O H. With our equivalent volume of 300 mls of 3000.50 molar nitric acid. So if we divide these by 1000 to get leaders and we multiply them by their polarities. We see that we have equal moles of our strong base and our strong acid which makes sense because at the equivalence point we have equal moles of both. Now remember we look on the react inside the smaller moles will subtract from the larger moles since they're both the same, They completely eliminate one another. So at the end we have zero moles of both. Through the use of law of conservation of mass. We know that will have .015 moles of this conjugate base. But here's the thing when a strong acid and strong base completely neutralize each other, the conjugate base that's formed represents a neutral salt. This is further justification to explain why our pH is seven. Ny our solution overall is neutral. So again, remember when we have a strong acid and a strong base with one another and they're at the equivalence point, our ph overall will equal seven. Now that we've seen what happens at the equivalence point, let's look and see what happens when we go after the equivalence point.

