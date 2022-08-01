Strong Base-Strong Acid Titration

We've now gone beyond the equivalence point. Remember we needed 300 ml of nitric acid and at this point we've used 310 mls. Now we're gonna stay here after the equivalence point of a strong base strong acid filtration. We will have excess strong acid remaining as before we divide these mls by 1000 to get leaders multiplying them by their polarities, gives us the moles of N A O. H and H N 03. So here, as always we look at the react inside and remember the smaller moles which are our limiting moles will subtract from the larger ones when I do that. I'll have no base left. But I'll have just a little bit of my strong acid. And that's all that's really necessary here again, following the law of conservation of mass would actually be increasing on this side. But that doesn't matter because we talked about how that's a neutral salt. So it doesn't influence the ph But here we're going to say that we're gonna take these this amount of moles of our strong acid and find its concentration. So we're gonna say the new concentration of our strong acid will be the moles of it left divided by the total leaders. So we have here .005 moles of nitric acid divided by The total volume, which is this .15 zero leaders plus This .310 L. When we plug that in. That will give you a polarity of about .001087 moller a channel three. Since it's a strong acid When I take the negative log of that, that'll give me ph so P H equals negative log of H plus which is the negative log of that concentration I just wrote Gives me approximately a ph of 2.96 as my final answer. So as we've been slowly adding strong acid to our strong base, we can see that our ph has decreased. We started at a ph much higher than seven. And now at this part since we have access strong acid remaining, we're gonna have a ph much lower than seven. Now correction in terms of this neutral salt. If we don't take into consideration things such as activity coefficients, then we can say here that this neutral salt won't influence our ph at all. But here we're not talking about that type of topic. So we're gonna say at this point we care more about the fact that we have excess strong acid than we do that neutral salt that conjugate base. But these are all the steps that we need to take when we're doing a strong base, strong acid titrate in. Now that we've seen every step along the way, let's start doing some additional example in practice questions when it comes to these types of situations

