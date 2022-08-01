Strong Base-Strong Acid Titration

So in this video we're going to take a look at strong base, strong ascetic rations. Now we're going to say here that in a strong base, strong ascetic tray shin, we're going to say that the initial compound represents are an elite. And we're gonna make this second structure our titrate. Okay, now we're gonna say whenever we have a strong acid or strong base, we never used an ice chart. Remember ice charts are used predominantly for weak acids and weak faces because they don't disassociate 100%. We're using a nice chart to determine what their concentrations are at equilibrium. And from there we can figure out P. H. Or P. O. H. Now, whenever we titrate to species like in this case a strong acid and a strong base. Then we use what's called an I. C. F. Chart and it uses the units of moles. Now remember an ice chart stands for initial change equilibrium. And when we have two strong species tight trading one another, we're gonna use an I. C. F. And this stands for initial change final. Now the following roadmap is what we're going to use whenever we have a strong acid, strong based filtration. So first we start out with the equivalent volume, the volume that's necessary to get to the equivalence point between these two substances. Now we're gonna say, we calculate the equivalent volume V. In order to determine the amount of tight trend or volume titrate required to reach the equivalence point here, we have the tray shin of 150 mls of 1500.100 moller N. A. O H. Which is a strong base with 00.50 moller nitric acid here, nitric acid is acting as our titrate. We're adding it to the N A. O. H. Now remember at the equivalence point we have equal moles of our acid and our base at the equivalence point we could say that m acid. So the polarity of the acid times the volume of the acid equals polarity of the base times volume of the base. Remember we said at the equivalence point our moles are equal well remember moles equals more clarity times volume. So by multiplying these two, that's giving me the molds of acid and I'm multiplying these two. That's giving me the moles of base. This equation is saying that our molds of acid equals our molds a base which is true. At the equivalence point we're gonna plug in these values. So the polarity of our base and A O. H. Is 00.100 100. The polarity of our volume of our base is 150. The polarity of our acid is 0.50 moller and we don't know what its volume is, Divide both sides by .050 Moller. See here that our polarities will cancel out and we'll be left with mls which are the units for our volume. So when we plug that in. That gives us an answer of 300 ml. That means it will take 300 ml of our nitric acid in order to reach the equivalence point. In terms of this situation now we dis term in the equivalent volume. Now let's talk about before we added any strong acid to our mixture. We're gonna say here before any of the strong acid titrate is added. We only have a strong base initially. Remember strong acid, strong base associate completely. So their concentrations can help us determine the amount of H plus or oh minus present. So here we have the titillation of 150 mls of 1500.100 moller, sodium hydroxide with zero mls a 00.50 molar nitric acid. Notice here we have no strong acid volume being added. So all we have within our jar within our container is strong base. Now remember because it's a strong base it associates completely. So it's gonna break up into an A. Plus and O. H minus completely because it's a strong electrolyte. The concentration of N. A. O. H. Is equal to the concentration of each ion. So now we have the concentration of O. H minus our hydroxide ion. If you know the concentration of your hydroxide ion you can calculate P. O. H. Because remember P O. H. Negative log of P. O. H. P. O. H equals negative blog o H minus. We plug in this concentration of 0.100 that gives me a P. O. H. Of one. If we know what P. O. H. Is. We know what ph is because P. H. Equals 14 minus P. O. H. So we plug in this one that was for P. O. H. And what we'll see is that R P. H equals 13. So here we're just going through the different steps of art. It trey shin between the strong base and the strong acid. At this point all we have a strong base so we can easily find the P. O. H. Of that solution. Now, as we move on to the next video, we'll talk about what starts to happen as I slowly add my strong acid to my strong base.

