Strong Acid-Strong Base Titration

So remember we're gonna need 100 and 50 mls of potassium I drop side in order to reach the equivalence point. So as we begin to add potassium hydroxide until we get to this number will be dealing with calculations before the equivalence point. So if we take a look here, it says um once our acid and base begin to mix, we use an I. C. F. Chart to determine the ph So when I see f chart remember is stands for initial change final. If we take a look here, we have the determination of 100 and 20 mls of 200.250 molar hcl with 100 mls of 1000.200 Mueller K O H. So we haven't quite reached our equivalent volume yet. We're only at 100 in an I. C. F. Chart, the units have to be in moles. Remember moles equals leaders, times more clarity. That's just a rearrangement of the polarity equation. When we multiply both sides here by leaders, We can isolate our moles so we're gonna have to divide these mls by 1000. That'll give us leaders of each so that give us a 0.120 liters of means multiply so that it would multiply with the polarity of each compound. This would give me 0.100 liters multiplied by the 0.200 moller. So doing that gives me the moles of the moles of hcl which came out as 0.30 moles plugging this and gave me 0.0 to zero moles of K. O. H. Now we're going to say that in this reaction. Remember acid is a proton donor. So the hcl donated an H plus two O H minus together they formed this water here as a product and then we're going to say next that the K positive left behind and the cl minus left behind combined together to give me this conjugate base. Now, since we are dealing with a situation before the equivalence point will have some strong acid remaining at the end. That's because there's not enough strong base to completely neutralize and overtake the strong acid. So if we go back to the I. C. F chart, we're gonna look at the react inside, We have these two mol amounts. We're going to say that the smaller moles which is our limiting amount will deduct from the larger moles. So subtract .0-0 to attract .0-0 at the end, we'll have no strong based remaining and then we'll have some strong acid left. The law of conservation of mass. Remember matter cannot be created or destroyed. It just changes form. So in reality, we're not exactly losing these these compounds. They're not really they're not disappearing from existence. They're just being reformed into this conjugate base. So as on this side on the reactant side we have a loss of .02 On this side here will have an addition of .020. So bring that down. Now in the tight rations of a strong acid and a strong base. We have the creation of a neutral salt. So this neutral salt, if we don't take into account things such as activity coefficients, we can ignore it. Okay, activity coefficients. We'll talk about later on when we try to connect it to P. H. And p O. H. But for now this neutral salt will not influence our ph so we can ignore it. So what's important here is we have a strong acid left at the end. Now this strong acid because we have it, we can determine its concentration. So we're gonna say here that the strong acid, we're gonna take the molds left, we're gonna divided by the total leaders. So the molds left of our strong acid are 0.10 moles. The total volume would be this point 120 l plus This 0.100 l Altogether. That gives me .045 moller hcl. And since I have the concentration of a strong acid when I take the negative log of it, that'll give me my ph because remember we set up above that, the concentration of a strong acid is equal to the concentration of H Plus so that's gonna equal 1.35. So we can see that we've added some strong base and it's caused my ph to increase. We started out around 0.602. Initially when we just have the strong acid by itself adding the base is going to cause the ph to increase over time. At this point now, we're at 1.35 now that we've seen the calculation setup that we use when we're dealing with before the equivalence point, move on to the next video and see what happens when we get to the equivalence point between this strong acid and strong base.

Hide transcripts