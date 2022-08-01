Strong Base-Strong Acid Titration

So remember, it's gonna take us 300 MS of nitric acid to reach the equivalence point. So until that point we're gonna be dealing with tight rations before the equivalence point. Now, once our acid and base begin to mix, we use an I. C. F. To determine the ph now this is true, no matter which one is the analytic and which one is the thai trade. As soon as an acid and base mix together a tin tray shin is occurring and you have to utilize the I. C. F. Chart. Now, if we take a look at this example, it says the tray shin of 150 mls appoint 100 moller sodium hydroxide with 100 and 20 mls a 200.50 molar nitric acid. We can see that we're at 100 and 20 mls. So we haven't reached the 300 mls necessary to reach the equivalence point. Remember also that when we're dealing with an I. C. F. Chart, the units will be in moles moles itself equals leaders, times more clarity. Remember this is just a rearrangement of the polarity equation. If we're trying to isolate moles, we multiply both sides by leaders and that's why moles equals leaders. Now dividing these by a 1000 will give us our leaders of sodium hydroxide and nitric acid. So that's 0.150 liters of means multiply so times 0.100 moller this is 0.120 liters times 0.50 moller multiplying those gives me the moles of N. A. O. H which I can plug into my I. C. F. Chart and moles of nitric acid. Now in our I. C. F. Chart, the two compounds that are involved in the tie trey shin are reacted. In this case it's a strong acid and a strong base. Remember an acid acts as a proton donor. So the H. N. 03 will donate an H. Plus to the O. H. Minus H. Plus an O. H minus combining together gives us water. Then the N. A. Plus and the N. +03 minus combined together to give us N. A. N. +03. This represents our conjugate base. Now that we have our initial moles, we're gonna go to change now in an I. C. F. Chart where we look at the moles of the reactant and the smaller amount of moles represents our limiting amount. It will subtract from the larger moles At the end, we'll have zero left of the strong acid. And when we subtract these two numbers we'll have .009 moles of our strong base. But remember the law of conservation matter is neither created nor destroyed. We're not really losing that amount. What's happening is being reformed into our conjugate base here as a product. So whereas we lose .006 moles as reactant. It's just being reformed. So we're gaining .006 moles over here as product. Bring this down at the end of this, what we have remaining is strong base and conjugate base. Now the conjugate base is not gonna affect the ph as far as the strong base. Well so again if we have a strong species remaining, that's what we care about. So we're gonna ignore this conjugate base amount. So before we've reached the equivalence point we don't have quite enough strong asset to completely neutralize our strong base. Because we have strong base remaining. We're gonna have to determine its new concentration. And from that we can determine our P. O. H. So we take a look here. We're gonna say the new concentration of my strong base, abbreviated as S. B. Equals moles left after that hydration divided by total leaders used. So we have here 0.6 moles of N. A. O. H. Remaining divided by our total volume. Our total volume would be this point 150 L plus This .120 l together. That will give me a concentration of 0.33 molar of N. A. O. H. Now because I have the polarity of a strong base, I can just take the negative log of that concentration to give me P. O. H. So p. o. h. equals negative log of .033. So that gives me one point 48 as my P. O. H. If I know P. O. H. I know ph because ph equals 14 minus P. O. H. So that comes out to 12.52. So at this point before we've reached the equivalence point, we still have XS strong base remaining. So we should expect a ph that's above seven here. We've worked it out. And we see that it's 12.52. Now, what we're gonna see next is what happens when we get to the equivalence point in this tray, shin of a strong base with a strong acid. So click on the next video and let's see what that entails.

