Strong Acid-Strong Base Calculations 1

So here are practice question states, calculate the ph of the solution resulting from the penetration of 90 mls of 900.40 moller coric acid with 50 ml of 500.50 moller potassium hydroxide. So again we have a strong acid being titrate it by a strong base. So we're gonna write those down as our reactant plus K. O. H. The H plus from the acid will be given to the O. H minus of the base giving us water. The K positive and cielo three minus left behind will combined together to give us our conjugate base. Since we have an acid and base thai trading one another. We have an I. C. F. Chart so we have initial change. Final water is ignored. Now remember we need moles as our units within this I. C. F. Chart. So we're gonna divide the mls by 1000 to get leaders And then multiply them by the polarities to get the moles of our cleric acid and are potassium hydroxide. When we do that, we should get .036 moles of our strong acid and .025 moles of our strong base and zero of our conjugate base on the react inside the smaller mold which is our limiting amount will subtract from the larger molds. So at the end we'll have zero left of my strong base but 00.11 moles of our strong acid. Since we still have some strong acid left, that means there wasn't enough strong base to completely neutralize it. This is dealing with tight rations before the equivalence point here we're adding this again as as we normally do, but it's a neutral salt, the strong acids. What we care about here, we're gonna say that the concentration of our strong acid we take the moles left divided by the total volume. So that would be 0.90 liters from the strong acid and 0.50 liters of the strong base together. That gives me 0.79 moller of the strong acid. Now because I have a strong acid, its concentration is equal to the concentration of H. Plus. And with that I can determine the ph so plug that in and when I do that I get 1.10 as my final ph So we can see that the titrate in between two strong species is pretty quite simple as long as you adhere to the I. C. F. Truck principles. Okay, so just make sure you see how much moles are left of either one to help us determine if we'll figure out P. O. H. Or P. H. At the end

