Identify the greatest common factor (GCF) of all the terms in the polynomial \$6x^3 + 9x^2 - 15x\(. Look at the coefficients (6, 9, and 15) and the variable parts (\)x^3\(, \)x^2\(, and \)x$) to find the GCF.
Factor out the GCF from each term. This means dividing each term by the GCF and writing the polynomial as the product of the GCF and the resulting polynomial inside parentheses.
Focus on factoring the polynomial inside the parentheses, which should now be a quadratic or simpler polynomial. In this case, it will be a trinomial or binomial expression.
Use factoring techniques such as finding two numbers that multiply to the product of the leading coefficient and the constant term, and add to the middle term's coefficient, or apply other factoring methods like grouping if applicable.
Write the fully factored form as the product of the GCF and the two binomials you found, ensuring the factors multiply back to the original polynomial.
