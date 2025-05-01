Beginning Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
(6x+1)(x+3)\left(6x+1\right)\left(x+3\right)
(6x−1)(−x+3)\left(6x-1\right)\left(-x+3\right)
(6x+1)(−x+3)\left(6x+1\right)\left(-x+3\right)
(6x−1)(x+3)\left(6x-1\right)\left(x+3\right)
Master Factoring Trinomials Using Trial and Error with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Factor the following using trial and error.
3y2−14y+83y^2-14y+8
Factor the following using trial and error.
8a2−22a+158a^2-22a+15
Factor completely.
15a2+25a−4015a^2+25a-40
2x2+9x+92x^2+9x+9
Factor the following polynomial
6x3+9x2−15x6x^3+9x^2-15x
2x2+7xy+3y22x^2+7xy+3y^2