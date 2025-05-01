Identify the greatest common factor (GCF) of all the terms in the expression \$15a^2 + 25a - 40$. The GCF is the largest number that divides each coefficient and any common variable factors.
Factor out the GCF from the entire expression. This means rewriting the expression as \(\text{GCF} \times (\text{remaining terms})\).
Focus on factoring the quadratic trinomial inside the parentheses. Look for two numbers that multiply to the product of the coefficient of \(a^2\) term and the constant term, and add up to the coefficient of the \(a\) term.
Rewrite the middle term using the two numbers found, then group the terms in pairs and factor each pair separately.
Factor out the common binomial factor from the grouped terms to write the expression as a product of the GCF and two binomials.
Watch next
Master Factoring Trinomials Using Trial and Error with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford