Beginning Algebra
(x+2y)(3x+y)\left(x+2y\right)\left(3x+y\right)
(2x+y)(x+3y)\left(2x+y\right)\left(x+3y\right)
(2x−y)(x+3y)\left(2x-y\right)\left(x+3y\right)
(x+3y)(2x+y)\left(x+3y\right)\left(2x+y\right)
Master Factoring Trinomials Using Trial and Error with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Factor completely.
15a2+25a−4015a^2+25a-40
2x2+9x+92x^2+9x+9
−6x2+17x+3-6x^2+17x+3
Factor the following polynomial
6x3+9x2−15x6x^3+9x^2-15x
Factor the following using trial and error.
3y2−14y+83y^2-14y+8
Factor the following using trial and error.
8a2−22a+158a^2-22a+15