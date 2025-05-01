Identify the quadratic expression to factor: \$3y^2 - 14y + 8$.
Look for two binomials of the form \((ay + b)(cy + d)\) where \(a \times c = 3\) (the coefficient of \(y^2\)) and \(b \times d = 8\) (the constant term).
List the factor pairs of 3: \((3, 1)\) and \((1, 3)\), and the factor pairs of 8: \((1, 8)\), \((2, 4)\), \((4, 2)\), and \((8, 1)\), considering both positive and negative possibilities.
Use trial and error by multiplying the binomials and checking if the middle term (the coefficient of \(y\)) matches \(-14y\). Remember to apply the distributive property (FOIL method): multiply the first terms, outer terms, inner terms, and last terms, then combine like terms.
After testing different combinations, find the pair of binomials whose product equals the original quadratic. In this case, the correct factorization is \((3y - 2)(y - 4)\).
