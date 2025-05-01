Beginning Algebra
(4a−5)(2a+3)\left(4a-5\right)\left(2a+3\right)
(4a−5)(2a−3)\left(4a-5\right)\left(2a-3\right)
(2a+3)(4a−5)\left(2a+3\right)\left(4a-5\right)
(3a−2)(4a−5)\left(3a-2\right)\left(4a-5\right)
Master Factoring Trinomials Using Trial and Error with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Factor completely.
−6x2+17x+3-6x^2+17x+3
Factor the following polynomial
6x3+9x2−15x6x^3+9x^2-15x
2x2+7xy+3y22x^2+7xy+3y^2
Factor the following using trial and error.
3y2−14y+83y^2-14y+8
15a2+25a−4015a^2+25a-40
2x2+9x+92x^2+9x+9