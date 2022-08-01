Endocytosis & Exocytosis

in this video, we're going to introduce Endo site ASUs. And really the biggest take away of this video is that Endo site ASUs allows entry into the cell and so Endo site Oh, sis is really just defined as macro molecule engulf mint by the cell membrane, allowing entry into the cell as a lipid, vesicles. And so really the e n and Endo site Assis can remind you of the e n n engulf mint and the e n n entry to the cell. And really, there are three main types of Endo site ASUs that you guys should be somewhat familiar with and you can see that we're going to introduce those three down below. And of course, the numbers that you see up above here correspond with numbers that you see in our image down below. And so the first type of endo psychosis that you guys should know is fag Oh, site ASUs. And so if ago site assis is when large and solid materials are taken up by the process of Endo psychosis, also known as cellular eating, and again it's called cellular eating because the materials that are brought in our large and solid, and so it's almost like the cell is eating something now. The second type of endo psychosis that you guys should know is pinot site assis, and so Pena Psychosis is when small and liquid materials are taken up by the process of Endo site ASUs, also known as cellular drinking. And again, it's called drinking because the materials that are brought into the cell are small and liquid. Now, the third and final type of endo psychosis that you guys should know is really just a specific type of pinot site ASUs, which is why we have this indentation here to show that it's really just a subtype of the previous. And so this third type is called receptor mediated Endo Psychosis. And again, it's just a specific form of pinot psychosis that uses receptor proteins, and so we'll be able to see examples of each of these down below in our image. And so on the far left over here, what we have is an example of fa go psychosis and so notice over here. What we have is the cells plasma membrane, and you could see the blue background represents the outside of the South and this other background represents the inside of the self. And so you can see that during the process of faggots psychosis really large and solid materials such as an entire bacterium and multiple bacteria even can be brought into the cell here, as you can see by this era in the form of a lipid vesicles and so far ago, site Assis is a process that is utilized by some of our white blood cells and so it can be involved in immunity, essentially protecting us from harmful bacteria. But also fa go psychosis could be just a general process that's used to bring in nutrients to the cell again, another reason why it's referred to a cellular eating. Now over here in the middle, what we have is the process of Pena psychosis, and really the biggest difference is the types of molecules that are brought in because notice here, what we have are very small and liquid type of materials that are being brought into the cell. So again, it's the type of cellular drinking. Now the third and final type of Endo site, Assis, is receptor mediated endo site ASUs and notice that it's really just a specific type of Pena site Assis. You can see that the materials are very, very similar, but really, the biggest difference is that there are receptor proteins, as you can see here, we're labeling these orange structures embedded in the membrane as receptors, and these receptor proteins are, uh, involved in the Endo site topic process. And so again and all of these, the biggest take away is that it allows, and a psychosis allows entry into the cell. And so we'll be able to get a little bit of practice with these concepts and our next video. And then we'll talk about Exocet ASUs, so I'll see you guys there.

