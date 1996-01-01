Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Endocytosis & Exocytosis
Endocytosis & Exocytosis
Which of the following is FALSE about endocytotic movements?
Endocytosis & Exocytosis
Which of the following is NOT a true statement regarding exocytosis?
Label the following phrases based on if they apply to A) Only Endocytosis, B) Only Exocytosis, or C) Both:
a) Decreases the surface area of the plasma membrane: _________.
b) Increases the surface area of the plasma membrane: _________.
c) Secretes large molecules out of the cell: _________.
d) Brings molecules into the cell: _________.
e) Requires cellular energy: _________.
Which means of particle transport is shown in the figure below?