Endocytosis & Exocytosis

So now that we've covered Endo psychosis in this video, we're going to introduce Exocet ASUs. And really, the biggest take away of this video is that Exocet ASUs allows exiting from the cell. And so XO site Assis is really defined as vesicles fusion with the cell membrane, allowing the vesicles contents to exit the cell into the extra cellular space. And so you can think that the E X and Xa site Assis is for the e X and exit and the E X of extra cellular space. Now many biological processes rely on Exocet, ASUs, and so neural transmitters and Zim Mogens of digestive enzymes are just specific examples of substances that are released by Exocet Assis. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, notice that this here represents a cells plasma membrane, and so over here you can see the white background represents the outside of the cell or the extra cellular space. And, of course, this other background over here represents the inside of the cell. And so here. What you can see is that there's a vesicles filled with some cellular contents, perhaps neurotransmitters or perhaps Zion Mogens of digestive enzymes. And this vesicles filled with contents are, is making its way towards the cells plasma membrane. And ultimately, what it does is it begins to fuse with the cells plasma membrane until it is fully fuse with the cells, plasma membrane and the vesicles contents are released to the outside of the spell, uh, to the extra cellular space. And so you can see here that the vessel contents here are exiting the cell. And again, that's the biggest take away of this video. And so this here concludes our introduction to exercise hostess, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and our next couple of videos, so I'll see you guys there.

