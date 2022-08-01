Endocytosis & Exocytosis

all right. So now that we've covered molecular transport of really small molecules, including passive transport and active transport, we're finally going to move on to the last section of our map of the lesson on membrane transport, which is macro molecular transport of really large molecules and of some small molecules to now, macro prefix and macro molecules really just means large. And so macro molecules include really, really large proteins Polly Sacha rides and DNA molecules as well. And these macro molecules air simply just way too large in order to diffuse through membranes or channels. And so they will not be able to use the mechanisms of molecular transport that we talked about in our previous lesson videos, including the forms of passive transport or the forms of active transport that we discussed. And so instead, these macro molecules must be transported across cell membranes, using the process of either Endo site, Asus and or Exocet Acis. As you can see down below in our map. And so we'll be able to define Endo Psychosis and Exocet assist a little bit later in our course. But for now, I'd like to foreshadow for you guys that integral membrane proteins very specific ones called fusion proteins are really important to the process of Endo Psychosis and Exocet Asus. And so these fusion proteins are integral membrane proteins that help fuse membranes, as their name implies, and both again, the process of Endo synthesis and Exocet Asus, but really moving forward in our course. We're really only going to talk about fusion proteins in the context of Exocet Asus, more specifically in the process of neurotransmitter release. But it's important to also keep in mind that fusion of membranes also takes place in Endo psychosis as well. And there are fusion proteins that we're not really going to talk about that are involved in the process of Endo Psychosis. Aziz. Well, and so, of course, because we're exploring our map using the Left most branches first, in our next video, we're going to explore Endo psychosis and the different types of Endo psychosis. So I'll see you guys in that video

